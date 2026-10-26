Drones attacked a chemical plant in Voronezh (Russia), involved in the production of fuel for “Iskander” missiles

On October 26, drones attacked Voronezh (Russia). The “Voronezhsintezkauchuk” petrochemical plant, whose products are used, in particular, in the military industry, was under attack.

The attack was reported by monitoring services and confirmed by the Ukrainian company “Fire Point”.

They say that the enterprise was hit by FP-1 drones.

“Voronezhsintezkauchuk” is owned by the Russian company “Sibur”. The plant produces over 385 000 tons of products annually. These are synthetic rubber and thermoplastic elastomers, which are used, in particular, for the manufacture of tires and other rubber products.

The company is also involved in the production of solid rocket fuel, which is used, in particular, in ballistic missiles of the “Iskander” complexes.

This is not the first attack on the enterprise. On September 25, drones also attacked “Voronezhsintezkauchuk", after which a fire broke out there.

Voronezh Regional Governor Alexander Gusev said that Russian air defenses allegedly shot down 113 drones over the region overnight and in the morning, more than 70 of them directly over Voronezh. He confirmed fires at several industrial enterprises, but did not specify which ones. A business center, an apartment building, garages and other facilities were also on fire in the city.

According to Russian authorities, the attack killed two people and injured 17 others, including a child. Some people were injured after debris from the drone fell on the Anapa-Moscow passenger train.

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