Ukraine strikes Morozov Plant near St. Petersburg and Kirishi Refinery

On the night of September 9, the Ukrainian military struck the Morozov Plant near St. Petersburg, where explosives and solid fuel are produced.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reports this.

These substances are used for the engines of the “Topol-M” missile systems. The plant also produces and supplies solid-fuel charges for the 9X820 engines, which are used for the “Iskander-M” ballistic missiles.

The enterprise is part of the state corporation “Rostec”. The attack damaged three production workshops of the plant.

Osinter also reported that the Kirishi Refinery ("Kirishinaftoorgsintez") in the Leningrad region was under attack in the Russian Federation. This plant processes over 20 million tons of oil per year.

After a series of explosions, a fire broke out at the enterprise.

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