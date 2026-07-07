Reuters: Omsk refinery suspended operations after Ukrainian attack — the plant is the largest in Russia

The Omsk oil refinery, the largest in Russia, has suspended operations after a Ukrainian drone attack that took place yesterday.
Reuters reports this, citing sources.
Sources say that the Ukrainian strike caused the CDU-10 oil refining unit, which accounts for almost 38% of the plantʼs total capacity, to catch fire and be damaged. The CDU-11 unit, which processes 24 000 tons of oil per day, or 37% of the plantʼs total capacity, also stopped operating.
However, sources said that CDU-11 could resume operations in the near future. The plant also has two decommissioned primary processing units, CDU-7 and CDU-8, each with a capacity of 10 000 tons. They could theoretically be restarted.
According to sources, in 2024, the Omsk Refinery processed 22 million tons of oil and produced 5 million tons of gasoline and 8 million tons of diesel.
- Omsk Oil Refinery is the most powerful oil refinery in the Russian Federation (over 21 million tons per year). It is owned by “Gazprom Neft”.
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