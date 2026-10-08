Russiaʼs largest oil refinery burns after drone attack. Itʼs more than 2 500 km from Ukraine

On October 8, the Defense Forces of Ukraine attacked Russiaʼs largest oil refinery “Omsk”.

This was reported by the Ukrainian defense company “Fire Point”. The attack on the region was also confirmed by the governor of the Omsk region.

“Fire Point” says its upgraded FP-1 drones attacked the refinery more than 2 500 km from the Ukrainian border. After being hit, a fire broke out there.

The Omsk Oil Refinery belongs to “Gazpromneft”. Its capacity is over 22 million tons of oil per year. The plant was already under construction in July of this year, when it suspended operations.

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