Drones attacked Kstovsky refinery, one of the largest in Russia. Authorities reported significant damage

On the night of November 1, drones attacked the Kstovsky oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia. A large-scale fire broke out.

Monitoring services write about this.

The Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Gleb Nikitin confirmed an attack by over a hundred drones on the region and reported "significant damage" to an industrial enterprise in the Kstovsky District.

The governor also warned residents that temporary power outages and restrictions on heating in homes may occur during the restoration work.

Meanwhile, footage of a large fire in the Nizhny Novgorod region is being shared online.

The Kstovsky Refinery is owned by Lukoil. It is the fourth largest refinery in the Russian Federation and one of the key producers of gasoline and diesel fuel for the Russian army.

Its design capacity is 17 million tons of oil per year.

At the end of May, this refinery was already under attack by Ukrainian drones, after which it suspended operations.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.