Reuters: Another major refinery in Russia partially shuts down after Ukrainian drone attack

The “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” oil refinery in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia has partially stopped operations after an attack by Ukrainian drones.

This is reported by Reuters, citing sources.

According to the agency, after the drone strike on May 20, the plantʼs main primary oil processing unit CDU-6 was shut down. It processes almost 25 700 tons of oil per day — approximately 190 000 barrels and more than half of the plantʼs capacity.

Reuters writes that the shutdown of the facility could significantly reduce fuel production and exacerbate problems in Russiaʼs energy sector.

This refinery is the fourth largest oil refinery in Russia. Its annual capacity is approximately 17 million tons of oil.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the “Lukoil” refinery near the city of Kstovo on May 19. Also that day, the “Yaroslavl-3” oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation was under attack.

The day before, Reuters, citing sources, wrote that almost all large oil refineries in Central Russia have completely stopped operating or reduced fuel production after Ukrainian drone attacks over the past two weeks.

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