Reuters: Almost all major refineries in central Russia halted after Ukrainian strikes

Almost all major oil refineries in Central Russia have been forced to completely shut down or reduce fuel production following Ukrainian drone attacks over the past two weeks.

Reuters writes about this, citing official data and information from sources.

Thus, on May 15, the Ryazan Refinery stopped, on the 17th, the Moscow Refinery, and since last week, the Yaroslavl Refinery has been operating at about a quarter of its nominal capacity.

The second largest refinery in Russia — Kirisky — with a capacity of 20 million tons of oil per year, has been completely shut down since May 5. Another large plant — Nizhnegorodsknaftaorgsintez” in Kstov — with a capacity of 17 million tons per year, was attacked again on May 20. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

The combined capacity of refineries that have completely or partially stopped operations exceeds 83 million metric tons per year, or about 238 000 tons per day. This is about a quarter of Russiaʼs total oil refining capacity.

Together, they produced over 30% of all gasoline in the country and about 25% of diesel fuel.

A number of other Russian refineries that could compensate for the lost volumes have been attacked and are also stopped or operating at less than full capacity, Reuters notes.

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