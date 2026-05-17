SBU releases details of todayʼs attacks on Moscow. Crimean airfield also under attack

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released details of todayʼs drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region. It is being called the largest attack on Moscow since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

SBU conducted the operation jointly with other Ukrainian units. The following were targeted:

“Angstrem” plant, which supplies semiconductors to the Russian military-industrial complex;

Moscow Refinery;

Solnechnogorsk oil pumping station;

Volodarsk oil pumping station.

In addition, the SBU drones attacked facilities at the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea: