SBU releases details of todayʼs attacks on Moscow. Crimean airfield also under attack

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has released details of todayʼs drone attack on Moscow and the Moscow region. It is being called the largest attack on Moscow since the start of the Russian-Ukrainian war.
SBU conducted the operation jointly with other Ukrainian units. The following were targeted:
- “Angstrem” plant, which supplies semiconductors to the Russian military-industrial complex;
- Moscow Refinery;
- Solnechnogorsk oil pumping station;
- Volodarsk oil pumping station.
In addition, the SBU drones attacked facilities at the Belbek airfield in occupied Crimea:
- “Pantsir-S2” anti-aircraft complex;
- hangar with radar for the S-400 complex;
- “Orion” UAV control system and “Forpost” UAV ground control station;
- ground-to-air data transfer point;
- control tower and hangar at the airfield.
- On the afternoon of May 13 and the night of May 14, the Russians carried out one of the longest massive air attacks against Ukraine. Kyiv suffered the most, with strikes recorded in six districts of the capital.
- In particular, in the Darnytsky district, an entire entrance to a high-rise building collapsed due to a Russian strike. President Volodymyr Zelensky promised a fair response to these strikes.
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