Ukrainian troops struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery on the night of May 15. The strike damaged three primary oil refining units (AVT-3, AVT-4, and AT-6) and a diesel fuel hydrotreating unit.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Rosneft is located more than 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. This plant is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation.

Also, yesterday and on the night of May 16, Ukrainian units attacked Russian drone control points and a hangar with military equipment in the Donetsk region, a warehouse with logistical resources in the Luhansk region, and a repair unit in the Kherson region.

The Russian manpower concentration points were also under the gun.