On the night of May 15, Ukrainian military forces struck the Ryazan Oil Refinery in Russia.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces (SOF) and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The “Rosneft” enterprise is located more than 500 km from the Ukrainian border and is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian drones have repeatedly struck this refinery. It produces aviation, automotive and diesel fuel for the Russian army. Its processing capacity is about 17 million tons of oil per year.

The military also attacked a small missile boat and a minesweeper at the Kaspiysk base, ammunition depots in the Luhansk region, an electronic warfare warehouse in the Donetsk regiont, an FSB technical intelligence post in Mariupol, and other facilities.

In addition, a fuel and lubricants warehouse of the Russian army was under attack in Mariupol.

That same night, Ukrainian forces destroyed a Russian Be-200 Altair amphibious aircraft and a Ka-27 helicopter in Yeysk. A dry cargo ship carrying ammunition was also hit in Berdyansk.

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