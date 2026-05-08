Ukrainian military targets Russian Yaroslavl refinery and oil depot in Luhansk

Ukrainian military hit the Yaroslavl oil refinery, an oil depot, fuel and lubricants warehouses, and Russian air defense facilities.

The General Staff writes about this.

A fire has broken out at an oil refinery in the Yaroslavl region of Russia. It is one of the main enterprises in the Russian oil refining industry.

The refinery has a processing capacity of about 15 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces, among other things, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel.

Ukrainian military also attacked a UAV storage facility in Rostov-on-Don and an oil depot in Luhansk, as well as a repair unit and a “Tor-M2” anti-aircraft missile system and a “Kasta-2E” radar station.

SBU attacked the “Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery and an oil pumping station in the city of Perm for the third time. The Perm linear production and dispatching station was also attacked. These facilities are located more than 1 500 km from the border with Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.