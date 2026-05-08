SBU attacks Perm refinery for the third time. There is a fire there

SBU attacked the “Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery and an oil pumping station in the city of Perm for the third time.

This was reported by the press service of SBU.

The Perm linear production and dispatching station was also hit. Both facilities are located more than 1 500 km from the border with Ukraine.

The “Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia, supplying fuel to both the civilian sector and the needs of the Russian army. The Perm oil and gas terminal belongs to “Transneft” JSC and is a strategically important hub of the Russian Federationʼs main oil transportation system. The station distributes oil in four directions, including to the Perm refinery.

As a result of the SBU drone attack on the “Permnaftoorgsintez” refinery, a fire broke out at one of the AVT units, which is a key unit for primary oil processing. One of the tanks at the oil pumping station was damaged.

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