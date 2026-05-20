Ukrainian drones hit oil refinery in Kstov, Russia — fire breaks out there

On the night of May 20, Ukrainian drones struck the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” oil refinery in Kstov (Nizhny Novgorod region).

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is one of the largest refineries in the Russian Federation, producing approximately 17 million tons of oil per year. The strike caused a fire at the plant, damaging the AVT-6 primary oil processing unit.

The General Staff further clarified that the attack damaged four tanks with a capacity of 140 000 cubic meters at the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station in Semibratov (it was hit on May 19). The Russians use the station to transport oil.

Ukrainian units also struck Russian command posts, ammunition depots, and concentrations of manpower on the TOT and in Russia.

The “Lukoil-Nizhnyegorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery was also under attack on May 19. Then a fire broke out there too.

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