Ukraine attacked a refinery and an oil pumping station in Russia

Ukrainian troops attacked the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. There is a fire there.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

This is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia — it processes approximately 17 million tons of oil per year, producing gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel for the Russian army.

Also on May 19, the “Yaroslavl-3” oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation was attacked. The consequences of the attack are still being investigated.

On May 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that oil refining in Russia had fallen by at least 10% in a few months, and oil companies were forced to shut down wells.

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