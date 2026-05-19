Ukraine attacked a refinery and an oil pumping station in Russia

Ukrainian troops attacked the “Lukoil-Nizhny Novgorodsknaftaorgsintez” refinery in the city of Kstovo, Nizhny Novgorod region of the Russian Federation. There is a fire there.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
This is one of the largest oil refineries in Russia — it processes approximately 17 million tons of oil per year, producing gasoline, diesel, and aviation fuel for the Russian army.
Also on May 19, the “Yaroslavl-3” oil pumping station in the Yaroslavl region of the Russian Federation was attacked. The consequences of the attack are still being investigated.
- On May 18, President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that oil refining in Russia had fallen by at least 10% in a few months, and oil companies were forced to shut down wells.
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