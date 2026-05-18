Oil refining in Russia has fallen by at least 10% in a few months, and oil companies are being forced to shut down wells.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky, citing an internal Russian assessment.

Documents obtained by Ukrainian intelligence indicate that just one oil company has been forced to shut down 400 wells, restarting which is a complex process.

In addition, 11 Russian financial institutions are preparing for closure, and another eight have critical problems that cannot be solved without attracting external resources.

Also, as of May, the Russian budget deficit is almost $80 billion.

Zelensky instructed the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Oleh Luhovsky to publish information about Russian attempts to involve global companies in schemes to circumvent sanctions and solve problems in the financial sector.

In particular, according to Zelensky, Ukraine has recorded Russian attempts to establish schemes to export grain from Crimea and other frauds to exploit the peninsula with the participation of entities from the United States.