Reuters: Russiaʼs second-largest refinery halted operations after Ukrainian drone attack

The Kirishi oil refinery in the Leningrad region, the second largest in Russia, stopped refining oil after a Ukrainian drone attack on the night of May 5.

Reuters reports this, citing its own sources.

The drones damaged the plantʼs units and caused a fire. The attack damaged three of the four primary crude oil distillation units and several secondary units.

The “Kirishinaftoorgsintez” refinery produces almost 20 million tons of oil per year, which is more than 6% of all oil refining in the Russian Federation. And the oil pumping station, through which the plane arrived that night, supplies oil products from the plant for export — through the port of Primorsk.

The last time Ukraine struck the Kirishi refinery was on the night of March 26.