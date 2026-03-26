Ukraine attacked a refinery in the Leningrad region at night — this is the third attack in recent days

At night, the UAV Forces, together with other units, attacked the Kirisky oil refinery in the Leningrad region of the Russian Federation. According to preliminary information, a fire broke out at the enterprise: primary oil processing units and two tanks caught fire.

This was reported by the UAV Forces and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

It is one of the three largest Russian refineries. It can process about 20 million tons of oil per year, or more than 6% of Russiaʼs total oil refining. Ukrainian forces have already attacked this plant at least once — on the night of September 14.

Ukrainian forces have recently been attacking oil infrastructure in the Leningrad region. On Monday night, the port of Primorsk was hit, and yesterday, the oil terminal of the port of Ust-Luga on the Baltic Sea was hit. Reuters reported that both suspended oil exports after the attacks.

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