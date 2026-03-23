Reuters: Russiaʼs two largest oil ports in the Baltic Sea suspended oil exports after drone attacks

The Russian oil ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga temporarily suspended the transshipment of crude oil and petroleum products on Sunday, March 22, after drone attacks.
Reuters reports this, citing three sources familiar with the matter.
A fire broke out in Primorsk as a result of the strike, and damage to Ust-Luga is not yet known. This port began to resume oil exports on Monday, while Primorsk is still closed.
The port of Primorsk, which can export over 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, is a key shipping point for Russian Urals crude and diesel fuel. Ust-Luga can handle about 700 000 barrels of oil per day.
According to sources, last year about 32.9 million tons of petroleum products were shipped through Ust-Luga, and 16.8 million tons through Primorsk.
Reuters notes: the temporary shutdown of these facilities exacerbates the global shortage caused by Iranʼs blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.
- On the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian oil infrastructure facilities — the “Transneft-Port Primorsk” terminal in the Leningrad region and the “Bashneft-Ufanaftkhim” oil refinery in Bashkortostan.
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