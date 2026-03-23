Reuters: Russiaʼs two largest oil ports in the Baltic Sea suspended oil exports after drone attacks

The Russian oil ports of Primorsk and Ust-Luga temporarily suspended the transshipment of crude oil and petroleum products on Sunday, March 22, after drone attacks.

Reuters reports this, citing three sources familiar with the matter.

A fire broke out in Primorsk as a result of the strike, and damage to Ust-Luga is not yet known. This port began to resume oil exports on Monday, while Primorsk is still closed.

The port of Primorsk, which can export over 1 million barrels of crude oil per day, is a key shipping point for Russian Urals crude and diesel fuel. Ust-Luga can handle about 700 000 barrels of oil per day.

According to sources, last year about 32.9 million tons of petroleum products were shipped through Ust-Luga, and 16.8 million tons through Primorsk.

Reuters notes: the temporary shutdown of these facilities exacerbates the global shortage caused by Iranʼs blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

On the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian oil infrastructure facilities — the “Transneft-Port Primorsk” terminal in the Leningrad region and the “Bashneft-Ufanaftkhim” oil refinery in Bashkortostan.

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