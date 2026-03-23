Ukraine attacked Russian oil infrastructure in the Baltic Sea and in Bashkortostan

On the night of March 23, the Ukrainian Defense Forces attacked Russian oil infrastructure facilities: the “Transneft-Port Primorsk” terminal in the Leningrad region and the “Bashneft-Ufanaftkhim” oil refinery in Bashkortostan.

The attacks were confirmed by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Babelʼs sources in SBU reported that the attack on Primorsk was carried out by drones from the SBUʼs “Alpha” Special Operations Center, together with the UAV Forces, Special Operations Forces, the Main Intelligence Directorate (known as GUR), and the State Border Guard Service.

According to preliminary information, a tank and oil loading infrastructure were hit there. The fire is ongoing. About 60 million tons of oil pass through the port of Primorsk annually. It is Russiaʼs main oil export hub on the Baltic Sea.

The refinery in Bashkortostan is located approximately 1 400 kilometers from the border with Ukraine. A fire broke out on its territory. The capacity of this oil refinery is 6-8 million tons per year.

This is not the first time Ukrainian drones have flown to Ufa. In September, Babelʼs sources in intelligence reported that drones from the Defense Ministryʼs GUR attacked the “Bashneft-Novoil” refinery there.