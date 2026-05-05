At night, Ukraine struck a refinery in the Leningrad region — one of the largest in the Russian Federation

On the night of May 5, SBU, the UAV Forces, and the Special Operations Forces (SOF) attacked the Kirisky oil refinery and oil pumping station in the Leningrad Region of the Russian Federation.

This was confirmed by SBU and the the UAV Forces.

It is one of the three most powerful Russian refineries — it produces almost 20 million tons of oil per year, which is more than 6% of all oil refining in the Russian Federation. The oil pumping station supplies oil products from the plant for export — through the port of Primorsk.

Three primary oil refining facilities were hit. The last time Ukraine struck this refinery was on the night of March 26.