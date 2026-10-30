Drones attacked Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of Russia

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk Oil Refinery in the Samara Region of Russia.

Monitoring services write about this.

The explosions occurred around 5 AM local time and were heard by locals in many areas of Novokuybyshevsk. Before that, they had been talking about a drone attack.

There is a large-scale fire at the scene, with 11 fire sources recorded. The extent of the damage is being determined.

Novokuybyshevsk Refinery is the most powerful oil refining enterprise among the plants of the Samara “Rosneft” group. Its design capacity is over 8.8 million tons of oil per year. The refinery produces the highest-grade RT jet fuel, intended for Su-27 and Tu-22M3 aircraft. Russia regularly fires missiles at Ukraine from these aircraft.

Ukrainian forces carried out a preliminary strike on the Novokuybyshevsk refinery on the night of August 22.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.