Zelensky and Trumpʼs meeting, EU sanctions against Russia without oligarchs, and massive Russian attacks on data centers. Weekly digest

This week, a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump took place in New York, the result of which was that the US president finally agreed to transfer licenses to Ukraine for the production of “Patriot” missiles, Russia began massive attacks on Ukrainian data centers, and the EU approved the transfer of almost €3 billion to Ukraine within the “Ukraine Facility”.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week so that you can stay up to date with the news.

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Zelensky and Trump meeting

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly is taking place in New York from September 22 to 28, with the participation of more than 130 heads of state and government. On the sidelines of the assembly, Volodymyr Zelensky met with Donald Trump.

Zelenskiy / Official

Among the main topics of the leadersʼ talks was a possible ceasefire. In particular, Zelensky stressed that Ukraine is ready for a mutual cessation of energy strikes provided that Russia provides reliable guarantees of compliance with such agreements.

Following the meeting, Zelensky also stated that Trump had finally agreed to transfer licenses to Ukraine for the production of missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems.

However, according to the Ukrainian president, launching “Patriot” production in Ukraine could take a year or a year and a half.