Due to Russian attacks, some Ukrainian TV channels have experienced disruptions. The broadcast of “Armia TV” and the video players of Suspilne are not working

The Russian attack damaged data centers, including “Cosmonova”, causing technical failures in the work of several Ukrainian media outlets. Among them are Suspilne, “Armiya TV”, “My-Ukraine+”, and Novyny.LIVE.

As reported on the “Cosmonova” page, due to the repeated attack, there were problems with the operation of services. The supporting network was damaged. On September 25, the company wrote that their building was damaged.

The Army TV Facebook page wrote that the channel is temporarily offline due to technical problems after Russian shelling.

Suspilne reported that some video players on their website are not working due to the consequences of the Russian strike on the “Cosmonova” data center in Kyiv.

The "We-Ukraine" Telegram noted that the signal of the "We-Ukraine+" TV channel is temporarily unavailable. The TV channel team is in contact with technical partners and is working to restore the signal.

Internet provider “Kolo.TV” reported equipment damage. They noted that this is the third hit since September 26. The company is deploying reserves and changing routes.

On September 23, the data centers of the companies "Pavutyna" and “Utels" were damaged as a result of shelling. As a result, some subscribers lost their Internet access. "Pavutyna" noted that the scale of the damage to the infrastructure was enormous. Critical equipment and communication lines were damaged.

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