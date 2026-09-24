In Poland, a 31-year-old Ukrainian is suspected of attacking people in a monastery. A priest died, four people were injured

In the Polish city of Jarosław, a 31-year-old Ukrainian man attacked people on the territory of a Benedictine nunsʼ monastery. One person died and several clergymen were injured.

TVN24 writes about this.

According to preliminary police reports, four men and a woman were injured, two of them in serious condition. The suspected attacker has already been detained by police.

Polish Interior Minister Marcin Kerwiński said the attackerʼs motives were currently unknown. The attack occurred during a mass, a Catholic service in a monastery. Among those present were ordinary visitors and clergy. According to eyewitnesses, a young man ran into the church with a long machete.

RMF24 adds that a priest was killed. One of the nuns said that the suspect took advantage of the moment when the monastery gates were open after a visit by a group of young people. He injured random people.

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