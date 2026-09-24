EU approves transfer of almost €3 billion to Ukraine under “Ukraine Facility” initiative

The EU Council has approved the eighth regular disbursement to Ukraine under the “Ukraine Facility”. Ukraine is set to receive almost €3 billion, of which approximately €800 million will be disbursed for the first time under the “Ukraine Support Loan”.

This is stated on the website of the European Council.

The disbursement was agreed after Ukraine completed ten required steps. In total, since the start of the program, Ukraine has completed 84 of the 95 required steps.

The Council of the EU also amended the Ukraine Facility to include a voluntary contribution from Norway of approximately €92 million. This money will be provided to Ukraine as a non-repayable grant. Norway became the first non-EU country to contribute to the programme.

The Ukraine Facility funds support financial stability, the functioning of state bodies, the countryʼs recovery and modernization, and reforms. The total amount of the program is over €50 billion for 2024-2027.

After this payment, the total amount of funds that Ukraine has received under the Ukraine Facility since mid-2024 will exceed €32 billion.