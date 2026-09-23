The European Commission refused to comment on the exclusion of Usmanov and Fridman from the sanctions list

The European Commission did not explain why Russian billionaires Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman were removed from the EU sanctions list. They noted that the EU is currently working on new sanctions lists that should increase pressure on the Russian military-industrial complex and shadow navy.

This was stated by European Commission spokesman Christian Wiegand at a briefing in Brussels, reports a Babel correspondent.

"Discussions regarding sanctions are confidential and entirely in the hands of member states. We are therefore unable to comment publicly on the content of these discussions," the spokesman said.

According to him, sanctions are adopted unanimously by all 27 EU countries, and member states must also take into account the legal grounds for each individual sanction decision.

"There are legal grounds and legal conditions in each individual case. They also, of course, give people the opportunity to go to the Court of Justice of the EU if they believe they have been treated unfairly," the spokesman explained.

Wiegand added that this is not the 22nd package of EU sanctions, but that sanctions lists are being prepared. According to him, the European Commission is developing new restrictions, which the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas previously spoke publicly about.

Separately, European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said that the EU is constantly trying to make sanctions more effective and close possible ways to circumvent them.

“We are constantly working on new measures to limit Russia’s military economy as much as possible,” she said.

Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania are imposing national sanctions against Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman after the EU excluded them.

On the eve of the European Union extended personal sanctions against Russia for 36 months — until September 22, 2029. At the same time, the EU decided to lift sanctions on "some people" whose names were not specified. Babelʼs sources in diplomatic circles confirmed that sanctions were lifted on Russian businessmen Alisher Usmanov and Mykhailo Fridman.

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