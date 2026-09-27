Zelensky: This week, the Russians launched over 2 200 drones over Ukraine

This week, the Russians launched over 2 200 drones, 1 650 aerial bombs, and 38 missiles of various types, a significant portion of them ballistic, into Ukraine.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Zelensky, residential buildings, energy and other civilian infrastructure in the Odesa, Kharkiv, Sumy, Mykolaiv, Kherson, Poltava, Zhytomyr and Kyiv regions were hit that night. Also in the morning, the Russians twice struck a data center in Kyiv.

In the Shevchenkivsky district, four people were injured as a result of a strike on an enterprise. In particular, two 16-year-old girls.

A 56-year-old warehouse guard in the Solomyansky district was killed by a drone strike, the State Emergency Service said. An educational institution was also damaged there.

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At the same time, in Vyshneve (Kyiv region), one person was killed and three others were injured. Cars and warehouses were damaged. In the Odesa region, one person was killed and two others were injured due to shelling.

Warehouses, trucks, and production facilities were damaged, the State Emergency Service reported.

A woman died due to Russian airstrikes in the Donetsk region. Destruction was recorded in Kramatorsk district and the city itself, as well as in Slovyansk.

Apartment buildings and private houses, as well as an administrative building, were damaged, the State Emergency Service said.

On the night of September 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 170 “Shahed” and “Gerbera” attack drones and “Parody” simulator drones. Ukrainian air defenses neutralized 147 UAVs.

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