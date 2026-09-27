Russians attacked Ukraine with 170 drones at night. How many did air defense shoot down

On the night of September 27, Russia attacked Ukraine with 170 “Shahed” attack UAVs (76 of them jet), “Gerbera”, and “Parody” simulator drones.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The drones flew from the following directions: Oryol, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Shatalovo (Russia) and from temporarily occupied Donetsk and Hvardiyske in Crimea. The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces.

Air defense neutralized 147 UAVs. Drones that fell at 18 locations were not shot down. Falling debris was also recorded at eight locations.

In Komyshuvas (Zaporizhzhia region), a man was killed and a woman was wounded by a Russian strike. In Novotavriyske, two people were killed and four people were injured, the Regional Military Administration reported.

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Two people were injured in the Russian attack on the Odesa region, one of whom was hospitalized. Warehouses, residential buildings, and cars were damaged, informed the head of the Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper.

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