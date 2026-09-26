Ukrainian suspected of attacking people in a monastery in Poland arrested for three months

Ihor M. — a 31-year-old Ukrainian man suspected of attacking people in a monastery in Poland — was arrested for three months.

Polsat News writes about this.

The district court in Yaroslavl also ruled that the Ukrainian would serve his sentence in a hospital, as the prosecutorʼs office had previously determined that the man had signs of mental illness.

The 31-year-old manʼs condition prevents him from participating in the trial and testifying to the investigation. The Ukrainian is currently suspected of murder, attempted murder, and causing bodily harm.

What preceded

The incident occurred on September 24 in Jarosław (Poland), on the territory of a Benedictine nunnery. The attack killed a priest and injured four others.

Citing sources, the Wirtualna Polska newspaper wrote that the motive for the attack could have been revenge against local priests. According to the media, on the morning before the attack, the man knocked on the abbey gate and asked for financial assistance, but was refused.

Eyewitnesses said he was drunk or under the influence of drugs, spoke incoherently, and was dressed very lightly, despite the cold weather.

One of Wirtualna Polskaʼs interlocutors noted that the Ukrainian "went crazy" when he didnʼt receive help. At first, he verbally threatened the priests, and then returned with a machete, with which he attacked the visitors and the priest. Polish law enforcement has not yet announced an official motive for the crime.

Separately, the investigation found that the suspect lives in Germany. On the eve of the attack, he tried to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border, but was refused entry due to the lack of an insurance policy.

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