Zelensky: Trump finally agreed to give Ukraine a license for “Patriot” missiles

The US President Donald Trump, during his last meeting with Volodymyr Zelensky, said that he had finally agreed to transfer licenses to Ukraine for the production of missiles for “Patriot” air defense systems.

Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

"During my last meeting with me, Trump emphasized that ʼyes, I have made the final decision, Ukraine will receive licenses for the production of ʼPatriotʼ missilesʼ," the president noted.

Ukraine and the “Patriot” missile license

In early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, the US President Donald Trump said that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce “Patriot” missiles. However, he later noted that the US “has to be very careful” about allowing Ukraine to produce “Patriot” missiles.

The Telegraph reported that Trump changed his mind over concerns that these technologies could fall into Russian hands.

On September 23, the US State Department reported that Washington had not yet made a final decision on granting Ukraine a license to produce “Patriot” missiles, although Trump had said the day before that he was positive about it.

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