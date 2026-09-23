The US has not yet made a final decision on licenses for Patriot missiles for Ukraine

The US State Department reported that Washington has not yet made a final decision on granting Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles.

DW writes about this.

Yesterday, during a meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump, the US president said he was positive about granting Ukraine a license to produce missiles. On the same day, Zelensky said that launching production of Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine could take a year or a year and a half.

This was preceded by the fact that in early July, at the NATO summit in Ankara, US President Donald Trump reported that Washington would grant Kyiv a license to produce Patriot missiles.

However, he later noted that the US “has to be very careful” about allowing Ukraine to produce Patriot missiles.

The Telegraph reported that Trump changed his mind over concerns that these technologies could fall into Russian hands.