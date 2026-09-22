Zelensky: Launching Patriot production in Ukraine may take a year or a year and a half

Launching production of the Patriot air defense systems in Ukraine could take a year or a year and a half.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this during a conversation with the media on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York.

Zelensky also said that today at the UN General Assembly there were no requests for Ukraine to stop its strikes on Russia. In addition, the president stressed that our country is ready for an energy truce if Russia does not strike back. The US will convey this proposal to the Russians.

Zelensky also said that he was not sure about the Kremlinʼs readiness for negotiations. That is why the US and the Europeans, as well as China, are needed to put pressure on Moscow.

"I frankly told Trump that if he involves Chinese President Xi Jinping, he will have influence over Putin,” Zelensky said.

In addition, the Ukrainian president said that Ukraine is asking the US for a winter package of Patriot missiles. According to the president, the shortage of Patriot missiles is large, but the US understands the extent of Ukraineʼs needs. Kyiv will also work with other countries, including in the Middle East.

The 81st session of the UN General Assembly in New York, attended by more than 130 heads of state and government, is being chaired this year by its President, the representative of Bangladesh Khalilur Rahman.

During a joint press conference with Zelensky, President Donald Trump said that he did not believe that the agreement on the supply of potash fertilizers from Belarus would benefit Russia.

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