The Russians have been attacking Kyiv with drones since morning — hitting gas stations, businesses, and houses. There are dead and injured

On the morning and afternoon of September 23, Russian forces shelled Kyiv with drones. As of 1:30 PM, the attacks had resulted in two deaths and at least 25 injuries, 17 of whom were in hospitals.

This was reported by the mayor of the city Vitaliy Klitschko and the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA).

In particular, in the morning, the Russians attacked the “Ukrnafta” gas station complex — the sixth in recent weeks. The personnel were in shelters, so no one was injured.

Klitschko reported on a UAV hitting a gas station in the Holosiivskyi district and a fire at a gas station in the Darnytsky district.

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In the Solomyansky district, according to the mayor, one drone fell on a store building, another hit a nine-story non-residential building at the level of the fourth floor.

In the Holosiivsky district, a UAV hit a transport infrastructure facility and a four-story business center.

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It is known that the Russians attacked the “Darnytsia” pharmaceutical plant in Kyiv that day. There were no fatalities among the employees. The company is not disclosing details about the damage and consequences.

The network also reported an arrival near the Central Railway Station. “Ukrzaliznytsia” clarified that the station itself was not damaged.

Amid these attacks, Kyiv internet providers reported network outages. In particular, the data centers of the companies "Pavutyna" and “Utels" were damaged as a result of the shelling. As a result, some subscribers lost their internet.

"Pavutyna" says that the scale of the damage to the infrastructure is enormous. Critical equipment and communication lines have been damaged. Restoration work is underway.

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