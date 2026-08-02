The assassination attempt on the commander of “Khartiya”, the torture of soldiers in the 225th regiment, and Iranian threats to Ukraine. Weekly digest

This week has been eventful. Law enforcement officers detained a man who wanted to shoot the “Khartiya” commander Ihor Obolensky, the publication Texts published an investigation into the torture of soldiers in the 225th separate assault regiment, and Iran threatened to strike Ukraine.

Babel has gathered the most important things to keep you up to date with events.

Attempted assassination of Obolensky

Law enforcement officers detained a 69-year-old Kharkiv resident who wanted to shoot the commander of the “Khartiya” National Guard unit, Ihor Obolensky. According to the investigation, the man was recruited by Russian special services, posing as SBU employees. In particular, the Russians told him to kill Obolensky because he allegedly works for the Russian Federation.

As evidence, the man was sent a generated photo of the “Khartiya” commander, where he is standing on Red Square in a T-shirt with the letter "Z".

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Investigation into the 225th Regiment

On July 30, the publication Texts published a major investigation into the 225th separate assault regiment. Journalist Anna Kalyuzhna spoke with active soldiers of the regiment, soldiers who went AWOL, allied soldiers, and relatives of missing soldiers. They say that in the regiment, they shoot at their own people, the soldiers are kept "like in prison", and those who are guilty are tortured.

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Iranian threats to Ukraine

On July 27, Iran accused President Volodymyr Zelensky personally of the attack on its merchant ship and promised to respond to Ukraine. Already on July 28, Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Abudi said that Iraqi security forces had detained several groups that allegedly worked for Ukraine and carried out a number of attacks on the territory of the country.

On the same day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that his country “does not seek escalation,” but that damages for “attacks on citizens or interests” must be compensated. Later, a number of Telegram channels wrote that Iran was supposedly preparing to attack Ukraine soon. The Center for Countering Disinformation stated that there was no confirmation of this.

The bill on sanctions against Russia and Iran passed the first procedural vote

The US Senate has held its first procedural vote on a bill to impose new sanctions on Russia and Iran, which was promoted by the late Senator Lindsey Graham. The bill was supported by 86 senators, 12 opposed. The bill, in particular, provides for tariffs of up to 100% against the five largest importers of Russian oil and gas, as well as increased pressure on the Russian shadow fleet.

F-16 fighter plane crash

Ukraine lost an F-16 fighter jet on July 29, the pilot managed to eject. The jet was intercepting Russian air targets when an “unusual situation” occurred. The very next day, investigators from the State Bureau of Investigation began investigating the F-16 fighter jet crash in the Poltava region, which occurred at approximately 6:45 PM in the Kremenchuk district.

Zelenskyʼs visit to the USA

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the United States on July 28 to meet with American leader Donald Trump and his team. Zelensky reported that at the meeting they discussed a license to produce Patriot missiles in Ukraine.

Russian missile falls in Poland

On the night of July 30, an unknown object was detected in Polish airspace at 03:40, and fighter jets took to the sky. Already at 03:46, the object disappeared from radar. Later, it became known about explosions and a crater near Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship. Already on July 31, Poland confirmed that a Russian X-101 missile had fallen.

All this was happening against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, during which the Russian Federation launched 284 drones and 74 missiles. At the time, monitoring channels reported the possible flight of one or two Russian missiles into Poland.

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Two "Skelya" fighters were sent into custody

And on July 30, the Fortechny District Court of the city of Kropyvnytskyi took into custody without bail two servicemen of the medical company of the “Skelya” regiment, who are suspected of torturing their comrades.

According to the investigation, in May 2026, the two servicemen were discharged from the hospital for violating the regime and returned to the medical unit of the unit. After that, the two servicemen decided to “punish” them themselves.