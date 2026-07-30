Russia fired 74 missiles and 284 drones at Ukraine overnight. 30 injured in Lviv

On the night of July 30, Russian troops attacked the territory of Ukraine with 284 drones and 74 missiles of various types.

This is reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In particular, overnight the Russians launched four Zircon/Onyx anti-ship missiles, nine Iskander-M/S-400/KN-23 ballistic missiles, and 61 Kh-101/Kalibr cruise missiles.

The air defense forces managed to shoot down one ballistic and 54 cruise missiles and 265 drones of various types.

Three anti-ship, six ballistic and two cruise missiles, as well as 17 strike UAVs hit 20 locations, with debris falling in 13 locations. Information on eight missiles is being clarified.

The main areas of the night attack were Kyiv and Lviv regions. In Lviv, a search and rescue operation is still underway at the site of the attack on the high-rise building. Currently, 30 victims are known.

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Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode Андрій Садовий / Telegram

Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Mykolaiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions were also under attack. The Air Force noted that a feature of the massive attack that night was that the Russians simultaneously launched missiles and drones of different types from different directions. There were also a particularly large number of ballistic and cruise missiles.

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