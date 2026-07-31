Law enforcement officers detained a man who wanted to shoot “Khartiya” commander Ihor Obolensky

Law enforcement officers detained a 69-year-old Kharkiv resident who wanted to shoot the commander of the “Khartiya” National Guard unit Ihor Obolensky.

This was reported to SBU.

According to the investigation, the man was recruited by Russian special services, posing as SBU employees. In particular, the Russians told him to kill Obolensky because he allegedly works for Russia. As evidence, the man was sent a generated photo of the Charter commander, where he is standing on Red Square in a T-shirt with the letter "Z".

After that, the suspect was given a firearm via courier. He is being sought.

Law enforcement officers want to charge the man with premeditated murder and illegal possession of a weapon.

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Zelensky previously wrote that the suspectʼs accomplice was also detained.

Ihor Obolensky, with the call sign "Cornet", has been leading the “Khartiya” since April 2025. In 2026, he received the title of Hero of Ukraine.

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