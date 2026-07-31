An attempt was made on the commander of “Khartiya” Ihor Obolensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that an attempt was made today on the commander of the National Guard unit "Khartiya" Ihor Obolensky.

The attacker and his accomplice were detained. The necessary procedural actions are ongoing.

"There was a report by Oleksandr Poklad on this. We will definitely respond to this attempted attack on Ukraine and the Ukrainian commander," Zelensky added.

Ihor Obolensky, with the call sign "Cornet", has been leading “Khartiya” since April 2025.

Ігор Оболєнський / Facebook

In 2026, Obolensky was awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine. Since 2014, he served in the artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the “Omega” special forces unit. In 2015, the colonel began serving in the National Guard, where he participated in the battles for Kramatorsk and Slovyansk.

In 2019, Obolensky retired from the service and went into business, but with the outbreak of a full-scale war, he returned to service, in particular, he headed the voluntary formation of the “Khartiya” territorial community.

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