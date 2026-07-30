Poland said they were ready to shoot down the missile if it continued its flight

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country was ready to shoot down a missile that flew into its territory during a massive attack on Ukraine if it continued its flight.

His words are quoted by the Prime Ministerʼs Office.

According to him, “there is no reason to believe that Poland was the target”. At the same time, Tusk noted that “everything indicates” that it was a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile, but the examination of the debris is still ongoing.

Meanwhile, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz called the night “extremely difficult” for Polish air defense. The Polish Armed Forces’ operational command shared that during the Russian attack on western Ukraine, two pairs of F-16s were on duty along the border, and reconnaissance aircraft were also in the air. All Polish air defense systems were put on alert since the evening.

Separately, Tusk said that “the next 100 days could decide the outcome of this war”, and the chances of victory are now “50 to 50”. According to him, this incident has only strengthened his determination to support Ukraine.

What preceded

On the night of July 30, during the Russian Federationʼs massive attack on Ukraine, an unknown object flew into Polish airspace. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said it was a Russian Kh-101 missile, and Polish services reported explosions and a crater near Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship.

Соцмережі

Later, a Polish government official told Wirtualna Polska that it was a Russian missile that flew into Poland.

All this took place against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, during which the Russian Federation launched 284 drones and 74 missiles. At the time, monitoring channels also reported the possible flight of 1-2 Russian missiles into Poland.

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