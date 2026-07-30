Explosions were heard in Poland during the Russian night attack on Ukraine, and a crater was found in the field

During Russiaʼs airstrikes on Ukraine, an air raid alert was sounded in the Lublin Voivodeship of Poland on the night of July 30. Local residents reported explosions and discovered a crater in the field.

This was reported by the publication Wirtualna Polska.

According to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, at 03:40 an unknown target was detected in the airspace. An F-16 fighter jet was scrambled to intercept it, but the object disappeared from radar within six minutes.

Polish Interior Ministry spokeswoman Karolina Galecka said the alert was issued at around 4 a.m. in the Lublin Voivodeship, except for its northern part. The alert lasted for about 10 minutes.

Later, near the settlements of Tarnava-Kolonia and Tokary, police discovered a crater and scattered debris of an unidentified object. The site is now under guard.

A spokeswoman for the Polish Interior Ministry stressed that on the night of July 30, Russia once again massively attacked Ukraine, so the incident in the Lublin Voivodeship could have been the result of a "tense night and Russiaʼs actions in Ukraine". This is being investigated by the relevant services.

At night, monitoring channels reported the possible arrival of 1-2 Russian missiles in Poland, but this has not yet been officially confirmed.

The day before the incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk met in Lublin. They discussed historical issues and defense cooperation.

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