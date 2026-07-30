During the Russian night attack on Ukraine, a Russian missile flew into Poland and probably fell there

During Russiaʼs massive attack on Ukraine on the night of July 30, a Russian missile flew into Poland. It is previously known that it fell in the Lublin Voivodeship, creating a crater.

A Polish government official told the publication Wirtualna Polska about this.

He noted that sappers are still examining the crash site near the village of Tarnava-Kolonia. According to the official, "everything indicates that it was a Russian missile".

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha confirmed that it was a Russian Kh-101 missile that crossed the Polish border last night. He stressed that this once again proves the need to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, which protects not only Ukraine but also NATO countries.

"The flight of Russian missiles over Polish territory also reminds us that there is nothing more important for our two countries than countering our common, long-standing enemy, which poses a direct threat to both of our peoples," Sybiha emphasized.

In the wake of the incident, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk canceled a planned trip to the Lower Silesian Voivodeship and immediately traveled to Lublin. He also convened a meeting of the coordination council with the participation of the Minister of Defense.

According to the Polish Armed Forces, at 03:40 on July 30, an unknown target was detected in the airspace. An F-16 fighter was scrambled to intercept it, but within six minutes the object disappeared from radar.

An air raid alert was sounded in the Lublin Voivodeship, and local residents heard explosions. Later, a crater was found in the field, and police confirmed that fragments of an unidentified object were found at the scene.

All this happened against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, during which the Russian Federation launched 284 drones and 74 missiles. At night, monitoring channels reported the possible flight of 1-2 Russian missiles into Poland.

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