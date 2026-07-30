The Russians launched a massive attack on Ukraine at night — from Kharkiv to Lviv. What is known about the consequences in the morning

On the night of July 30, Russian troops massively attacked a number of Ukrainian regions with drones and missiles. There are deaths and injuries.

Kyiv, in particular, was hit. In the Obolonsky district, pavilions at the market caught fire after being hit, and in Svyatoshynsky, a garage cooperative. One person was killed and two were injured.

In the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, the enemy attacked houses — five people were injured, including a child. A two-story private house was destroyed.

In the village of Radushne near Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk region, an “Iskander-M” missile hit a private house where a large family lived, killing six people, including children aged 5 and 12. Another 8 people were injured, including boys aged 6 and 15. The emergency rescue operation is ongoing.

In Lviv, several hits were recorded after the attack, two high-rise buildings and non-residential buildings were damaged. According to the Regional Military Administration, 15 victims are currently known, 14 of them are in hospitals. People remain under the rubble of a residential building, and a rescue operation is underway.

A private enterprise and a “Nova Post” terminal in the Poltava region were also hit. One person died.

In Kharkiv, a “Shahed” drone hit an industrial zone in the Novobavarsky district. No casualties have been reported so far.

Explosions also occurred that night in Vinnytsia Region, Dnipro, Rivne, Ivano-Frankivsk, Cherkasy, and other cities.

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