Poland confirms that a Russian missile fell in the Lublin Voivodeship during the attack on Ukraine

Poland confirmed that a Russian Kh-101 missile fell in the Lublin Voivodeship during the attack on Ukraine.

This was stated by the Deputy Minister of National Defense of Poland Cezary Tomczyk.

According to him, the Kh-101 missile can be equipped with various types of warheads, including nuclear ones. The missile that crashed in Poland exploded when it hit the ground.

Tomczyk reported that during the Russian attack at approximately 03:00, about 20 missiles were moving towards the Polish border. One of the missiles was pursued by a Ukrainian pilot, but he stopped the pursuit about 20 seconds before crossing the Polish border.

The deputy also explained that the Ukrainian plane could not have entered Polish airspace without permission, and Polish fighter jets could have mistaken it for a potential threat.

At the same time, Polish authorities cannot yet definitively determine whether the missile hit the country by accident or was a deliberate provocation by Russia. According to Tomczyk, this should be determined by further investigation.

According to the Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces, an unknown object was detected in Polish airspace at 03:40, and was raised into the sky by fighter jets. The object disappeared from radar at 03:46. Later, it became known about explosions and an eruption near Tarnawa-Kolonia in the Lublin Voivodeship.

All this happened against the backdrop of a massive Russian attack on Ukraine, during which the Russian Federation launched 284 drones and 74 missiles. At the time, monitoring channels reported the possible launch of 1-2 Russian missiles into Poland.

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