BBC: Iran damaged at least 20 US military sites in the Middle East

Since late February, Iran has targeted at least 20 US military sites in eight Middle Eastern countries.
This is evidenced by satellite images and videos analyzed by the BBC.
According to journalists, the attacks targeted US and joint military facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman. Some analysts believe that the total number of bases damaged could be as high as 28.
Among the damaged equipment are three THAAD missile defense systems in the UAE and Jordan, tanker aircraft, radar systems, and reconnaissance aircraft.
In particular, at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, satellite images captured damaged aircraft and craters from explosions. One of the aircraft was identified by analysts as an E-3 Sentry long-range radar detection aircraft.
The BBC notes that Iran has changed tactics in recent months. Instead of massive missile attacks, Tehran has begun to launch more precise strikes on specific military targets, often using cheap drones.
According to journalists, at least 42 aircraft have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the conflict, including F-15 and F-35 fighters, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and an A-10 attack aircraft.
War in the Middle East and negotiations between Iran and the US
On the morning of February 28, the United States and Israel launched attacks on Iran. These attacks killed Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and almost the entire military leadership of the country — about 40 key high-ranking officials.
Iran, in response to the US and Israeli attacks, began shelling Arab countries where US bases are located, and Israel. The war also halted tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, a narrow sea corridor between Iran and Oman that connects the Persian Gulf with the Indian Ocean. It was through it that almost a fifth of the worldʼs oil exports passed — tens of millions of barrels per day.
On April 8, the parties agreed to a two-week ceasefire. On April 13, the United States began a naval blockade of Iranian ports, demanding the complete unblocking of the Strait of Hormuz for all ships.
On April 17, Lebanon and Israel agreed to a ceasefire, after which Iran unblocked the Strait of Hormuz. However, on April 18, Iran reported that it was again blocking the Strait of Hormuz due to the US naval blockade. On the same day, Iran fired on several ships attempting to pass through the strait.
On April 21, Trump tweeted that he had extended the ceasefire with Iran until the Iranians submitted their proposals and concluded discussions. Despite this, on May 8, Iran accused the United States of violating the ceasefire by attacking two ships in the Strait of Hormuz and striking civilian areas.
Tehran later submitted new proposals to Washington to end the war, but they included points that Trump had previously rejected. This was followed by reports that the US and Israel were preparing to resume strikes on Iran, but Trump said he was putting the idea on hold. Iran responded by threatening to expand the war beyond the Middle East if the US resumed attacks.
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