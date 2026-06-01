BBC: Iran damaged at least 20 US military sites in the Middle East

Since late February, Iran has targeted at least 20 US military sites in eight Middle Eastern countries.

This is evidenced by satellite images and videos analyzed by the BBC.

According to journalists, the attacks targeted US and joint military facilities in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Bahrain and Oman. Some analysts believe that the total number of bases damaged could be as high as 28.

Among the damaged equipment are three THAAD missile defense systems in the UAE and Jordan, tanker aircraft, radar systems, and reconnaissance aircraft.

In particular, at Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, satellite images captured damaged aircraft and craters from explosions. One of the aircraft was identified by analysts as an E-3 Sentry long-range radar detection aircraft.

The BBC notes that Iran has changed tactics in recent months. Instead of massive missile attacks, Tehran has begun to launch more precise strikes on specific military targets, often using cheap drones.

According to journalists, at least 42 aircraft have been destroyed or damaged since the beginning of the conflict, including F-15 and F-35 fighters, 24 MQ-9 Reaper drones, and an A-10 attack aircraft.