Iran and the US exchanged new strikes, despite the ceasefire

Iran and the United States have once again exchanged blows. In particular, over the weekend of May 30-31, American forces attacked Iranian radar stations and drone control points in the Goruk region and on Qeshm Island.

This was reported by the US Central Command.

They say that these attacks are a response to “aggressive actions by Iran”, including the shooting down of a US MQ-1 drone flying over international waters. The US fighter jets responded by destroying Iranian air defenses, a ground control station, and two kamikaze drones.

Iranʼs Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it had struck an air base used by the United States to launch attacks on southern Iran. IRGC did not specify which facility it was targeting, but Reuters suggests the strike targeted a base in Kuwait, where missiles and drones were intercepted on Monday, June 1.

In recent weeks, the US and Iran have periodically exchanged blows, but neither side has claimed to have violated the ceasefire — it continues to operate.