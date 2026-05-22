The US has suspended arms sales to Taiwan, it was confirmed shortly after Trumpʼs visit to China

The US has suspended arms sales to Taiwan. The official reason is the need to redirect the weapons to the war with Iran.

This was announced by the acting head of the US Navy Hung Cao at a hearing in Congress, The Guardian reports.

"Weʼll just make sure we have everything we need, and then when the administration deems it necessary, the sales of military equipment abroad will continue," he said at a congressional hearing.

This is an arms package worth approximately $14 billion, which has been awaiting approval from the US President Donald Trump for several months.

When asked by the US Senator Mitch McConnell whether Cao expected the arms sale to Taiwan to be ultimately approved, he replied that the decision would be made by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth.

"Yes, thatʼs whatʼs most concerning," McConnell commented.

At the same time, Taipei states that it has not yet received official notifications about the changes.

Caoʼs statement came just a week after Trump traveled to China and met with Xi Jinping. Beijing has repeatedly opposed Washingtonʼs arms sales to Taiwan. During Trumpʼs visit, Xi issued a scathing statement, saying the United States and China would "clash or even conflict" if the Taiwan issue was "not properly resolved".

Shortly after Trump and Xi Jinping met, some Trump advisers began to fear that China might try to invade Taiwan within the next five years, Axios reported.