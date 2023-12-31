In his New Yearʼs address, Xi Jinping stated that Chinaʼs “reunification” with Taiwan is inevitable

Chinese leader Xi Jinping said in his New Yearʼs address that Chinaʼs "reunification" with Taiwan is inevitable.

This is reported by Reuters and AFP.

Jinping stated that "this is the main national interest and this is what the people want." "Compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common goal and share the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation," he noted.