Trump arrives in China for first time in nine years. Elon Musk and “Nvidia” CEO arrive with him

The US President Donald Trump has arrived in Beijing for an official visit. The last time an American president visited China was in 2017, when Trump also visited.

CNN reports on Trumpʼs arrival.

In addition to the White House team, Trump brought with him the heads of American technology corporations. These include Tim Cook of “Apple”, Elon Musk of “Tesla”, “SpaceX” and “X”, Jensen Huang of “Nvidia”, Kelly Ortberg of “Boeing”, Dina Powell McCormick of “Meta”, as well as the heads of “Blackrock”, “Blackstone”, “Cargill”, “Citi”, “Coherent”, GE “Aerospace”, “Goldman Sachs”, “Illumina”, “Mastercard”, “Micron”, “Qualcomm” and “Visa”.

Babel wrote about the full list of invitees here.

Musk wrote in X that he and “Nvidia” CEO Jensen Huang were the only business leaders on the presidential plane. Itʼs likely that the rest of the business people were on other flights.

The meeting between Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will take place on the morning of May 14. Before departing, Trump said he would talk with Xi about the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran, two prisoners in Chinese prisons, the Taiwan issue, which Trump said Xi would "raise more often" than him, and other topics.

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