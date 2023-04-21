The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan predicts a possible attack by China in 2027

Taiwanʼs Foreign Minister Joseph Fu predicts that a military conflict with China may begin in 2027.
The Guardian writes about it.
"We take the Chinese military threat very seriously. I think 2027 is the year we need to take seriously," he explained.
The US intelligence believes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered the military to be ready by 2027 for a possible takeover of Taiwan by force.
- Chinaʼs ruling Communist Party considers Taiwan, an island with a population of 24 million, as part of its territory. Beijing has promised to "reunify" the island with mainland China. Tensions around Taiwan have increased significantly in 2022. President Biden said that the United States would defend Taiwan in the event of an attack by China. Meanwhile, Chinese leader Xi Jinping is urging China to prepare for war and increasing its defense budget.
- In January 2023, the media reported that the Taiwanese government predicted an attack by China in 2027.
- In Taiwan, it is planned to increase the term of military service from 2024 due to the growing threat from China.