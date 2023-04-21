News

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan predicts a possible attack by China in 2027

Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Taiwanʼs Foreign Minister Joseph Fu predicts that a military conflict with China may begin in 2027.

The Guardian writes about it.

"We take the Chinese military threat very seriously. I think 2027 is the year we need to take seriously," he explained.

The US intelligence believes that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has ordered the military to be ready by 2027 for a possible takeover of Taiwan by force.