President Biden stated that the USA would defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion

The U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that the U.S. military will defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion.
Reuters writes about it.
Asked by CBS reporters if the U.S. military would defend the island, President Biden said: "Yes, if there really is an unprecedented attack."
The reporter asked for clarification on whether the U.S. forces — American men and women — would actually defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. Biden replied, "Yes."
During a phone call with Biden in July, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire over Taiwan, saying "those who play with fire will die from it."
- On August 3, Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan for an official one-day visit. She became the most senior U.S. politician to visit Taiwan since 1997. In protest, China imposed sanctions on Pelosi and began four days of military exercises surrounding Taiwan. After these exercises, he announced new ones and declared that they would be "regular" from now on. Taiwan said the latest exercises amounted to a "rehearsal for taking over the island".
- On August 9, China announced the continuation of military exercises around Taiwan — during them, operations on "joint defense and joint blockade of the island" will be practiced. At the same time, the Taiwanese army began artillery exercises in preparation for the islandʼs defense against a possible Chinese attack.
- The day before , the Chinese government published the "White Book", which it issues every two years. It outlines the countryʼs defense strategy. In a separate bulletin entitled "Taiwan Question and Chinaʼs Unification in a New Era," the Chinese authorities promote the thesis of the inevitability of "complete reunification of the motherland." Beijing emphasizes that it is "ready to create a wide space for peaceful reunification", but does not rule out a forceful scenario of capturing the island, noting that "non-peaceful means will be used as a last resort in a situation where there is no choice."
- On August 11, Taiwanʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it does not agree with the "one country, two systems" model proposed by China.
- On September 3, the White House officially announced the transfer of $1.1 billion in military aid to Taiwan.
- Reuters, citing sources, wrote that the United States of America is considering the possibility of introducing additional sanctions against China.