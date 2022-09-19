President Biden stated that the USA would defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion

The U.S. President Joe Biden has stated that the U.S. military will defend Taiwan in case of Chinese invasion.

Reuters writes about it.

Asked by CBS reporters if the U.S. military would defend the island, President Biden said: "Yes, if there really is an unprecedented attack."

The reporter asked for clarification on whether the U.S. forces — American men and women — would actually defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion. Biden replied, "Yes."

During a phone call with Biden in July, Chinese leader Xi Jinping warned against playing with fire over Taiwan, saying "those who play with fire will die from it."