China continued training around Taiwan. Beijing will now practice “blockade and island defense operations”

China has reported on the continuation of military exercises around Taiwan, during which they will practice the operations of "joint defense and joint blockade of the island."

The South China Morning Post writes about it.

The exercises will continue in the waters and airspace around Taiwan. China did not specify when exactly they will end. Beijingʼs Maritime Safety Administration also issued a navigational warning restricting entry into the islandʼs eastern waters in the South China Sea from 08:00 to 18:00 for three days starting today, August 9, when the firing drills begin.

Taiwanʼs Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the move, saying China was deliberately creating a crisis: "In the face of military intimidation created by China, Taiwan will not be afraid and retreat, but will more resolutely defend its sovereignty, national security and free and democratic way of life."

US President Joe Biden reacted to these exercises and expressed hope that China would not cross the border.